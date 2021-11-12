Members of the American Legion post and Veterans of Foreign Wars post in South Haven gathered at the Legion post, Thursday, to pay tribute to U.S. military veterans and their service to America. The ceremony consisted of prayer, presentation of the colors, a 21-gun salute an the playing of Taps. The ceremony was repeated for U.S. military veterans residing at South Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A salute to veterans
Becky Kark
