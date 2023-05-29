Memorial Day weekend proved to be a special moment for a group of military veterans and their families in South Haven.
Five veterans who served in the U.S. Military were honored, Friday, May 26, during a luncheon at Laurel Oaks of South Haven Assisted Living/Memory Care, a new residential community that opened earlier this year at 73rd Street in South Haven. The staff wanted to honor its residents who have served in the U.S. Military, according to Ronnie Heartfield, administrator for Laurel Oaks.
The occasion was coordinated in part by Caring Circle Hospice, which operates the We Honor Veterans Program to honor U.S. military veterans during special occasions such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day, according to Stephanie Kostizen, a social worker for Caring Circle who also is in charge of the We Honor Veterans Program.
"When we have the opportunity to to honor veterans we never turn it down," she said.
The ceremony included a luncheon for veterans and their families, hosted by Laural Oaks, along with framed certificates from the We Honor Veterans Program, and certificates from U.S. Sen. Gary Peters office and U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga.
The veterans honored were Francis "Frank" Barbour, a retired master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force and Vietnam War veteran; Thomas "Tom" Dryer, a Vietnam War veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force; Marvin Haan, a Korean War veteran who served in the U.S. Marine Corps; James Knapp, a World War II veterans who served in the U.S. Marine Corps. and John Gorman, who served in the Vietnam War.
Huizenga, whose father Gerald served in the U.S. Army/Air Corps during World War II and survived a devastating crash of a B-24 bomber in 1944 in Italy, spoke during the luncheon.
"Memorial Day is very special to me," he said. "Even though families gather together to enjoy the day, we can't lose sight of those family members who were left behind."
Turning to the veterans in the room being honored he went on to say, "We are here to honor you and the families who bore the price of losing loved ones."