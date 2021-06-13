When the COVID-19 pandemic fades away the memories it has left behind for South Haven High School’s Class of 2021 will more than likely linger for a long time.
Because of the pandemic, seniors spent part of the school year learning their courses online. Many activities were canceled, scaled back or conducted virtually. Face masks and social distancing became the norm.
But on June 6, after enduring a senior year that was anything but normal, the Class of 2021, their parents, school district officials, teachers and friends gathered at Ratcliffe Field to celebrate graduation.
Board of Education President Laura Bos congratulated the senior class for its flexibility and perseverance.
“Each of you has achieved a major milestone. Your entire lives are ahead of you. You will have stumbling blocks. That is why I want you to remember this year. You have strength and passion to persevere.”
Taylor Williams was one of the many members of the Class of 2021 who missed out on the normal moments of senior year, and yet she resolved to get through it in a positive way.
“It was the best year of my life,” she said. “It made us take a pause. We took the time off to do what was important.”
For Williams that meant getting her diploma and earning certification to become a personal trainer. She hopes one day to become a nutritionist as well.
Other classmates admitted difficulty in dealing with a year fraught with pandemic-related restrictions.
“It was kind of depressing,” said McKenzie Brush. “It wasn’t the same in school. It was hard for me to push myself forward.”
Faith Jensen expressed similar sentiments.
“It was confusing not to go to school at all,” she said regarding when all classes took place online for seniors at the start of the school year. “I struggled.”
Two teachers who spoke during the graduation ceremony saw firsthand throughout the school year what the Class of 2021, as well as younger classes, dealt with, but encouraged graduates to look forward to their future while remembering how they got through this difficult year.
“It’s OK if you don’t have it all figured out,” said English instructor Erin O’Neil. “Don’t be afraid of change. You just might find your true passion.”
Math teacher Madelyn Bettis expressed similar thoughts.
“I would encourage you to use this experience. Use your triumphs and failures to shape you into who you are meant to be.”
In spite of how students like McKenzie Brush felt at the beginning of the year – depressed at the prospect of not being able to have a normal senior year, she joined the rest of her class in throwing her cap in the air at the end of the ceremony, signifying the class’s emergence as high school graduates.
“In the end we got through it,” Brush said. “It’s all that matters.”