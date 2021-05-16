Four graduating seniors from South Haven High School and one who graduated from South Haven a year ago have been chosen to receive a total of $7,500 in scholarships from the South Haven branch of the American Association of University Women.
The students are Hailey Copeman, Leslie Guzman, Elinor Frost, Daisy Solis and Alondra Gonzalez.
Both Copeman and Guzman have each received a $1,500 Pathfinder Award scholarship. The award is presented to young women who make positive contributions to their school or community and whose parents or legal guardians have not obtained a bachelor's degree. Copeman plan to attend Western Michigan University to major in criminal justice, while Guzman plans to attend the University of Michigan to major in chemical engineering.
Frost has received a $1,500 Luminary Award which is given to a young woman who demonstrates leadership, integrity, advocacy and awareness of key issues. She plans to attend Oberlin College to major in gender studies and to compete on the college's swim team.
Solis was selected to receive the $1,500 Dick Olsen Memorial Award which is given to a young woman who makes a positive contribution to her school or community, and who shows an interest in STEM fields. She plans to attend the University of Michigan to major in biochemistry.
The four scholarship winners are also eligible for a second award from AAUW. Any of the 2021 scholarship recipients who finishes their first year of college with a minimum 3.0 GPA will receive a $1500 Achievement Award to help offset their 2022 college expenses.
"Thanks to the generosity of our members during a 2020 internal fundraising effort, any 2020 or 2021 scholarship recipient who finishes her first year of college with a minimum 3.0 GPA will receive a $1,500 Achievement Award, said AAUW Scholarship Chairwoman Teresa Gibbons. "We are pleased to announce that 2020 South Haven High School graduate and Pathfinder Award recipient Alondra Gonzalez, a nursing major at Grand Valley State University, is the first to earn the AAUW Achievement Award."
Most of the funding for the scholarships is generated by the annual AAUW book sale which takes place during the National Blueberry Festival. Not having a book sale in 2020 meant no additional funds for scholarships and a year’s worth of books to store.
“We are excited about having a sale in 2021,” says Book Sale Chairperson Liz Smith, “and are planning a mini-sale of just children’s books on Saturday, May 29 in addition to our regular big sale Aug. 12-13.” Both sales will be at the First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
To read the bios of the scholarship recipients or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit the AAUW SH website: southhaven-mi.aauw.net