Four graduating seniors from South Haven High School have been chosen to receive a total of $6,000 in scholarships from the South Haven branch of the American Association of University Women.
The students are Hailey Copeman, Leslie Guzman, Elinor Frost and Daisy Solis.
Both Copeman and Guzman have each received a $1,500 Pathfinder Award scholarship. The award is presented to young women who make positive contributions to their school or community and whose parents or legal guardians have not obtained a bachelor's degree. Copeman plan to attend Western Michigan University to major in criminal justice, while Guzman plans to attend the University of Michigan to major in chemical engineering.
Frost has received a $1,500 Luminary Award which is given to a young woman who demonstrates leadership, integrity, advocacy and awareness of key issues. She plans to attend Oberlin College to major in gender studies and to compete on the college's swim team.
Solis was selected to receive the $1,500 Dick Olsen Memorial Award which is given to a young woman who makes a positive contribution to her school or community, and who shows an interest in STEM fields. She plans to attend the University of Michigan to major in biochemistry.
The four scholarship winners are also eligible for a second award from AAUW. Any of the 2021 scholarship recipients who finishes their first year of college with a minimum 3.0 GPA will receive a $1500 Achievement Award to help offset their 2022 college expenses.
Most of the funding for the scholarships is generated by the annual AAUW book sale which takes place during the National Blueberry Festival. Not having a book sale in 2020 meant no additional funds for scholarships and a year’s worth of books to store.
“We are excited about having a sale in 2021,” says Book Sale Chairperson Liz Smith, “and are planning a mini-sale of just children’s books on Saturday, May 29 in addition to our regular big sale Aug. 12-13.” Both sales will be at the First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St., South Haven.
To read the bios of the scholarship recipients or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit the AAUW SH website: southhaven-mi.aauw.net