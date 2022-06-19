A total of nine South Haven High School graduating seniors along with several students enrolled in college have received scholarship awards from the South Haven chapter of the American Association of University Women.
This year marks a total record of young women to receive scholarships from the South Haven chapter, according to Teresa Gibbons, publicist for the AAUW. The organization is distributing a total of $12,000 to the recipients.
“An internal fundraising campaign, combined with profits from the organization’s annual book sale allowed AAUW South Haven to award a record nine scholarships this year,” Gibbons said.
The following students received scholarships:
Lake Michigan College Scholarship, Salyna Taylor: Taylor is taking pre-nursing classes at LMC in South Haven. As the mother of four young daughters, Taylor says that she has become “more patient and more organized.” She also credits her husband and her mother for their support as she juggles motherhood with online classes. After earning her nursing degree she hopes to become a midwife.
Pathfinder Award, Jessica Arvizu: Arvizu plans to attend Michigan State University this fall to major in healthcare. In addition to working at Meijer and at Jellystone Park Campground, she helps with the Laundry Project, a service started by her mother. The project helps migrant and seasonal families pay for their laundry. Arvizu says she likes “helping others live a little easier. It’s rewarding to know that instead of worrying about paying to do laundry, these families can use that money for other important necessities.” As the oldest child in her family, Arvizu said she enjoys being a role model and helping to care for her four sisters.
Pathfinder Award, Kyannah Anthony: Anthony plans to enroll this fall at Lake Michigan College to major in business. Anthony said she values her high school experience, particularly the Peer-to-Peer class because she could “make students with disabilities feel more welcomed and accepted in high school.” Anthony went on to say, “Taking personal finance class has motivated me to learn more about business because this will help me in the future.” her advice to an incoming high school freshman: “Don’t let others’ opinions affect you, and don’t get caught up in social media.”
Luminary Award, Sydney Barnes: Barnes plans to enroll this fall at the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in pharmacy. Barnes was active in many activities in high school, but she said she especially enjoyed her involvement in the high school Music Honor Society where she led a committee to make birthday videos for local nursing home residents. She said she found this rewarding because “we made a difference in the lives of people who may not have company on their birthdays.” Barnes said she hopes to become a hospital pharmacist because “it will allow me to help people, interact with others, and pursue my love of science.”
In addition to the four new scholarship recipients, AAUW awarded Achievement Awards to four of its previous scholarship recipients.
Achievement Awards: Leslie Guzman (2021): University of Michigan – chemical engineering; Hailey Copeman (2021): Western Michigan University – business and communications; Ellie Frost (2021): Oberlin College – sociology; Alondra Gonzales (2020): Grand Valley State University – nursing
Olsen Family Scholarship (renewed): Daisy Solis (2021): University of Michigan – biochemistry