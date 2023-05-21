Parents looking for affordable books for their children might want to check out the Children's book sale later this month in South Haven.
Now in its second year, the book sale, sponsored by the South Haven Branch of the American Association of University Women, is scheduled from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturday, May 27 in the parking lot of First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St. In case of rain, the sale will take place inside the church. All books will cost $1 or less, with all proceeds going toward the AAUW's scholarship program for South Haven High School graduating female seniors.
The AAUW has been known for several decades for its annual book sale that takes place during the National Blueberry Festival in August. But in 2020, with the cancellation of the festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic, AAUW had an abundance of extra books and decided to hold a special Children's Book Sale during Memorial Day weekend in 2021.
No only did the proceeds from that sale help to support the group's scholarship program, it also provided affordable books for children, according to AAUW Book Sale Committee member Liz Smith.
"My favorite quote by Dr. Seuss is, 'The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more you learn, the more places you'll go,'" she said.
Buoyed by the success of the first children's book sale, AAUW members have decided once again to hold a children's book sale. They visited the Book Warehouse of West Michigan in Fennville, whose owners, Nathan and Amanda Green, agreed to donate some of their children's books for the sale.
"This donation from The Book Warehouse has provided us with enough books not only for our August sale, but for this special Children’s book sale as well,” Smith said.
In addition, individuals from First Baptist Church in South Haven also agreed to donate books for sale.