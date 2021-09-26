Before South Haven city residents head to the polls Nov. 2 to vote in the mayoral and city council election, a local group wants to make sure electors know about the candidates.
The South Haven Branch of the American Association of University Women plans to host a candidate forum later this month.
The forum will take place at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30 at Lake Michigan College’s community room, 125 Veterans Blvd., South Haven. It will also be broadcast via Zoom and will be recorded and available for viewing on the South Haven AAUW’s website, afterwards.
The forum will be moderated by Melinda Gruber, chief executive officer for Caring Circle and vice president of Continued Care for Spectrum Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.
Candidates who have been invited to the forum follow:
Mayor – incumbent Scott Smith and challenger Ahmmad Goodwin.
Ward 2 council seat – newcomers Kam Daugherty and Wendy Onuki.
Ward 1 council seat – incumbent Joe Reeser (unopposed).
Ward 3 council seat – incumbent George Sleeper (unopposed).
Adults and students can submit questions for the candidates by Sept. 24, by emailing them to southhavenaauw@gmail.com