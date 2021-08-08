After a year off, the South Haven AAUW is excited to once again hold its book sale. The two-day event, part of the National Blueberry Festival, will take place Aug. 13-14 at First Congregational Church, 651 Phoenix St.
“We have been collecting and storing books for 1 1/2 years, and expect this to be the biggest book sale we have ever had,” reports Liz Smith, Book Sale committee chair. “We’ve been keeping boxes of books in storage units, garages and the basement of Wolverine Hardware because last year’s sale was canceled” due to COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions.
Residents and visitors alike count on the book sale to buy books at bargain prices, according to Smith. The sale is the South Haven AAUW’s largest fundraiser, with proceeds funding college scholarships for area students.
“In addition to getting great books, book sale shoppers know the funds stay in the community,” Smith said.
This year, for example, AAUW, presented scholarships to five students.
Four graduating seniors from South Haven High School and one who graduated from South Haven a year ago were chosen to receive a total of $7,500 in scholarships.
The students are Hailey Copeman, Leslie Guzman, Elinor Frost, Daisy Solis and Alondra Gonzalez.
To read the bios of the scholarship recipients or to donate to the scholarship fund, visit the AAUW SH website: southhaven-mi.aauw.net