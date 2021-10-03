The following students have been named to the summer dean’s list at Ferris State University in Big Rapids:
Covert: Lucero Hernandez
Fennville: Emma Firmiss, Sierra Till, Kylie McCarthy
Lawrence: Valerie Norris
South Haven: Sarah Brush
The following students graduated from Ferris State University in Big Rapids at the conclusion of the summer 2021 semester:
Bangor: Hakeem Dodd, master of science in nursing degree
South Haven: Shelby Phillips, master of healthcare administration, Highest Distinction honors