The following students have been named to the summer dean’s list at Ferris State University in Big Rapids:

Covert: Lucero Hernandez

Fennville: Emma Firmiss, Sierra Till, Kylie McCarthy

Lawrence: Valerie Norris

South Haven: Sarah Brush

The following students graduated from Ferris State University in Big Rapids at the conclusion of the summer 2021 semester:

Bangor: Hakeem Dodd, master of science in nursing degree

South Haven: Shelby Phillips, master of healthcare administration, Highest Distinction honors