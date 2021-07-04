Alma College

The following student have been named to the 2021 winter term dean’s list:

Fennville: Daniel Chalice

South Haven: Brenna Smith

Northern Michigan University

Karen Fernandez of Fennville has been named to the winter 2021 semester dean’s list.

Ferris State University

The following students graduated from Ferris State University at the conclusion of the winter semester:

Fennville: Alexander Devries, bachelor of science degree in biology; Fawn Filley, bachelor of science degree in manufacturing engineering technology, Cum Laude; Jeffrey Gillett, bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration.

South Haven: Katherine Kimbler, bachelor of science degree in business administration and certification in human resource management, Cum Laude.

Albion College

The following South Haven students have been recognized at the conclusion of the winter semester:

Peter Filbrandt, Albion College Fellow; Taylor Huggins, bachelor’s degree in integrated science education, Summa Cum Laude; Christopher Kerber, dean’s list.