Alma College
The following student have been named to the 2021 winter term dean’s list:
Fennville: Daniel Chalice
South Haven: Brenna Smith
Northern Michigan University
Karen Fernandez of Fennville has been named to the winter 2021 semester dean’s list.
Ferris State University
The following students graduated from Ferris State University at the conclusion of the winter semester:
Fennville: Alexander Devries, bachelor of science degree in biology; Fawn Filley, bachelor of science degree in manufacturing engineering technology, Cum Laude; Jeffrey Gillett, bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration.
South Haven: Katherine Kimbler, bachelor of science degree in business administration and certification in human resource management, Cum Laude.
Albion College
The following South Haven students have been recognized at the conclusion of the winter semester:
Peter Filbrandt, Albion College Fellow; Taylor Huggins, bachelor’s degree in integrated science education, Summa Cum Laude; Christopher Kerber, dean’s list.