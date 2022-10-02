Ace Frehley of KISS to perform in Holland
HOLLAND — Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and original guitarist of the band KISS, Ace Frehley, will be appearing in concert at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 11 at Holland Civic Center Place.
Tickets are now on sale for the concert at Ticketmaster.com.
Frehley’s solo career, as both a recording artist and performer, has outpaced his former KISS band mates. His 2014 release “Space Invader” was the only post KISS solo album to crack the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart, and his acclaimed 2011 autobiography “No Regrets” went on to become a New York Times best-seller.
Frehley’s most recent album, “Origins Vol. 2”, was released in September of 2020 and features guests Robin Zander (Cheap Trick), Lita Ford, Bruce Kulick and John 5. Along with writing and recording new material, Frehley has also been hitting the road over the past two years, playing festivals, as well as dates stateside and in Australia and Japan.
Sturgis Bank’s hosts open house for new location
Sturgis Bank plans to host an open house from 3:30-5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 4 to celebrate the opening of their new office at 73881 M-43 in South Haven.
Sturgis Bank recently moved to that location and has served the South Haven area for almost 25 years. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 4 p.m. with the South Haven Chamber of Commerce.
Stephanie Timmer, senior vice president of Sturgis Bank’s Western Market, said, “Our loyal customers are thrilled with our new location. With a larger footprint in South Haven, we look forward to serving more members of our community.”
Sturgis Bank and Trust serves customers through 16 locations in southwest Michigan, providing personal, commercial, mortgage, and trust services. Sturgis Bank and Trust includes subsidiaries Oakleaf Financial Services, Inc., Oak Mortgage, LLC; Oak Insurance Services, LLC; and Oak Title Services, LLC.