Record-high water levels of 2020 that flooded its campus along with the COVID-19 health restrictions put the skids on the Michigan Maritime Museum’s expansion plans.
But neither issue has stopped the museum’s staff and board members from continuing to raise funds for the $8 million project.
“We have raised nearly $5 million towards the project,” said museum Executive Director Patti Reinert.
If the museum can raise an additional $600,000 this summer, it will be able to break ground this fall on a new 17,000-square-foot two-story museum to replace the current one-story building.
“We’ve outgrown that building,” said Ashley Deming, director of education and administration for the museum.
The 1,000-square-foot building, donated to the museum by Palisades Nuclear Power Plant, which used it for small conferences, is approximately 45 years old. Its cramped quarters limit the museum from displaying larger exhibits and programs.
“We can’t handle the number of people that tour the museum,” Deming said. “The bathrooms are very limited as well. With the new museum we will be able to have more room and remain open year-round, which is important.”
The new museum will house a large exhibit space that can be divided in half, more bathrooms, a learning center for children’s programs, and an atrium spanning both stories. The second floor will have more offices, conference rooms and an event space and catering kitchen for museum and public gatherings.
Museum officials had hoped to break ground on the new building sooner, however, they first had to acquire the neighboring Jensen property – which will double the size of the museum campus that overlooks the city’s harbor – and mitigate damage caused by 2020’s record-high water levels on Lake Michigan and the Black River.
The property, its historic fishery buildings and docks were purchased last October by the museum for $1.6 million, but flooding of the river banks forced the museum to tear down one of the buildings, make repairs to two others and shore up the riverfront to prevent further flooding damage.
“We lost five feet of bank,” Deming said.
In-kind help came from several South Haven area contractors including deBest Inc, Cottage Home and Barney Pero, owner of J&B Landing.
With the repairs taken care of, work is now progressing to renovate the Jensen property. The finger piers have been removed and replaced by a long narrow dock parallel to the shore. In addition, one of the two historic buildings on the site will soon house the museum’s collection of small craft and antique outboard motor exhibit.
“We hope to open that this summer,” Deming said.
As part of its $8 million expansion project, museum officials not only plan to construct a new two-story museum, they also plan to renovate both of the Jensen fishery buildings; build a new two-story building on the Jensen site for use by the museum’s excursion captains and for small conferences; replace the Jensen parking lot with grass for outdoor events and workshops; construct two new docks for longer vessels and tall ships that visit the museum; construct an outdoor patio that will include a large, three-season tent for outdoor events; and improve the museum grounds by making them more easily accessible for walking to the museum’s other historic boat buildings and to its excursion boats, such as the Friends Good Will tall ship.
The expansion project is being conducted in two phases. The first phase entailed purchase of the Jensen property and, now construction of the new museum. The second phase will entail the other improvements and upgrades.
“If we remain on schedule, we will complete Phase one in the spring of 2022 and Phase two in the spring of 2023,” Deming said. “We are planning a blitz for fundraising this summer to raise as much as we can toward the overall goal of the project ... We are looking to our community for support. This project is going to be so important to our local and regional community in so many ways and we hope that people will share our vision for its success.”
One of the latest fundraisers is called the “Buy a Plank” program.
“Groups or individuals can purchase a plank for $1,000 that will be part of the permanent boardwalk running along the water’s edge of the campus and will feature their name and/or message on a plaque affixed to the plank. Planks can also be purchased in honor of or in memory of someone,” Deming said. “We need 1,400 planks to complete the boardwalk. That would raise $1.4 million dollars.”