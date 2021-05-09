After a COVID-induced pause in 2020, Friends of the Blue Star Trail is announcing the return of its late summer Lakeshore Harvest Ride.
The ride through the scenic countryside between South Haven and Saugatuck will be Saturday, Sept. 18. Proceeds from the event benefit Friends of the Blue Star Trail, who are in the process of creating an off-road bike trail along Blue Star Highway, from South Haven to Saugatuck.
While Harvest Ride participants ride their bikes along rural roads they back also stop at wineries, cider mills, breweries, family farms, orchards and art studios.
The ride provides several route options ranging from 15-67 miles in length. An added benefit to riders is free concierge service whose volunteers will deliver items riders purchase at locations along the route to the parking areas at both starting lines prior to when participants finish their ride.
The ride includes a lunch stop in Glenn at the Glenn Community Center. And there is complimentary SAG service along all the routes.
To register for the Lakeshore Harvest Ride, visit LHRide.com