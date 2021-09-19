Nearly four years ago, South Haven city officials acquired the condemned former S.E. Overton factory buildings and ordered their demolition with the hope of one day creating space for something that has become quite scarce in the city – affordable housing.
This month the hopes and dreams of city staff and council members from four years ago may become a reality.
At its meeting on Monday, Sept. 20, council members are scheduled to conduct a public hearing on whether to rezone the Overton site from Light Industrial to Multiple-Family Residential. Council will also consider selling the site to The Chicago-based Habitat Company to develop affordable housing units in three phases, and whether to grant Habitat Company a tax exemption for the first proposed rental phase of the housing project.
Looking for ways to address the lack of affordable housing within the city has been among the city’s council’s top goals for the past several years, with 2021 being no exception.
“This (seeking ways to attract affordable housing developments) is priority No. 2 for the city council this year,” Mayor Scott Smith said.
If the council decides to rezone the 6-acre Overton parcel at the corner of Indiana Avenue and Elkenburg Street, The Habitat Group plans to purchase the land and develop it in three phases. The company would purchase the first phase for $40,000, the second for $20,000 and the third for $40,000. Construction on the first phase is expected sometime in 2022 or 2023. Construction on the final phase must begin before January 2030, according to the proposed purchase agreement.
The first phase would involve construction of an L-shaped multi-family, apartment building, consisting of 58 one-, two- and three-bedroom units, with a parking lot and other amenities, to be located near the corner of Elkenburg and Indiana. Seventeen of the apartments would be for people with incomes that are 40 percent of lower than the median income (AMI) for Van Buren County; 36 units for people with incomes that are 40-60 percent of the AMI; with the remaining five units for people with incomes from 60-100 AMI.
The second phase would consist of 26 two-bedroom town homes that would be sold, not rented. Half of the units would be sold to households at 100 percent AMI or below, while the other half would be targeted to households earning $120 percent AMI or below. Owners would not be allowed to resell their town home for more than $250,000 for at least 25 years. They also would be prohibited from using the homes as short-term rentals.
Phase 3 would consist of two multi-unit apartment buildings consisting of 60 one-, two- and three-bedroom units with parking and other amenities. Seventeen units would be targeted for households with 0-40 percent AMI levels; 38 for 40-60 AMI levels; and five units for households earning 60-100 percent of AMI levels.
Some city residents have voiced concerns over creating more low-income apartment complexes in the city.
“I think we’re missing the original ‘missing middle,’” said South Haven resident Mark Hamburg at the city council meeting on Sept. 7.
Another resident agreed. “I think we need to look at what we’re trying to serve. I think we’re missing the boat,” she said, in regard to meeting the housing needs for workforce individuals and families.”
City Attorney Nick Curcio explained that in order for the Habitat Company and City to enter into an agreement to sell the property and develop workforce housing, some of the units need to be geared for people with very low incomes to satisfy Michigan Housing Development Authority regulations.
“Habitat is seeking ‘Housing Choice Vouchers’ for tenants below 40 percent AMI,” he said. “Any available vouchers will likely be restricted to elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities. Offering these ‘Housing Choice’ units makes Habitat’s MSHDA application more competitive and allows Habitat to offer units in the 60-100 percent AMI range.”
In Van Buren County, the average median income (AMI) level for a single person is $54,200, according to MSHDA. Rents for the apartments and town homes that are being proposed for construction would be based on the number of people living in each unit, their income levels and the number of bedrooms they are seeking.
If the affordable housing rental units were built by Habitat this year, people in the 60 percent AMI bracket would pay $871 a month for a one-bedroom apartment; $1,045 for two bedrooms; and $1,207 for three bedrooms, according to MSHDA guidelines.
Some people have also questioned whether the former factory site is contaminated and who would pick up the cost for ensuring that the property is suitable for future development. Curcio indicated that as part of the proposed purchase agreement, Habitat would be responsible for taking care of any remediation that is necessary for the site. The city’s Brownfield Authority would help provide reimbursement for costs associated with cleanup that occurs.
Other concerns have been brought up regarding the city’s proposed agreement to grant The Habitat Company a property tax abatement for developing Phase 1 of the site for residential apartments. City officials have stated that when subsidized housing is being built through MSHDA agreements, it is often a standard procedure to forego property taxes in exchange for an annual service charge set at a flat fee. In this case, the flat fee charged would be 3 percent of the rent Habitat collects each year on the Phase 1 apartment complex.