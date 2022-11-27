If you’re looking for a cornucopia of holiday decorations while helping to find homes for rescued pets, you might want to check out Al-Van Humane Society’s Christmas Market.
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the market is back.
It will open Dec. 1, and continue through Dec. 17 at Al-Van Humane Society’s community room, 07591 Blue Star Hwy., South Haven. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays.
After a two-year hiatus, plenty of items, donated by pet lovers for the Humane Society, will be available, according to Meryl Greene, manager of Al-Van’s Rescued Treasures resale shop.
“We have boxes and boxes of items very reasonably priced,” she said. Items include Nativity sets, Santa Claus statues, wreaths, cookie tins, holiday centerpieces, snowmen, holiday dishes and tableware, ornaments, candles and more.
One of the highlights of this year’s Christmas market will be a dozen, wooden nutcrackers for sale, donated by one of Al-Van’s patrons.
“Their value is between $150 and $300,” Greene said. “They will be priced lower.”
Another interesting item that will be on sale is an authentic “Mrs. Beasley” doll, made famous in the 1960s television show, “Family Affair” starring the late Brian Keith.
“It’s valued at $239. We’re selling it for $175,” Greene said.
If it weren’t for the generosity of donors, such as the anonymous one who donated the authentic wooden nutcrackers, the Christmas Shop wouldn’t be as successful as it has been since it first started in 2017, according to Terri Thompson, who coordinates the sale each year.
“We receive such high-quality donations,” Thompson said.
The Christmas Shop first opened at a pop-up space provided by Sue Hale, who along with her brother Jim Hale, owned Hale Department Store in downtown South Haven. When Hale’s Department Store closed, Sue Hale, a pet lover herself, agreed to loan one of the store fronts on Center Street for the Christmas Shop.
“Sue was amazing and let us in rent free,” Thompson said. “We got so much praise for the merchandise we had on display,” Thompson recalled, adding that former Al-Van President Lisa Galdikas and Shelly Newton, another Al-Van supporter, helped make the shop a reality.
Later on, after the Hale buildings were sold, Al-Van was allowed to use another pop-up space on Eagle Street, downtown, before utilizing space at its current building on Blue Star Highway.
Thompson said she continues to stay involved in setting up the Christmas Shop due to her love of animals.
“Our donors are so appreciated and everything we make from the shop goes back to the shelter,” she said.