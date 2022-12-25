BANGOR — A fire that broke out Tuesday morning, Dec. 21, at a home on the north side of Bangor claimed the life of a 33-year-old woman.
First responders were called to the fire at 8:25 a.m. on Third Street, said Bangor Fire Chief Derek Babcock.
“Bangor police were there first,” he said. “There were six people in the home. Five got out and one did not.”
Bangor police were able to rescue one of the home’s occupants from the second floor of the home, and helped assist four other occupants from the first floor, said Bangor City Manager Tommy Simpson.
Four of the five people who escaped the fire were treated at the scene and transported to area hospitals.
The woman who died was a girlfriend of one of the home’s occupants, Simpson said. Police say the woman was from the Allegan area.
The fire took a little over an hour to extinguish. The Bangor Community Fire Department received mutual assistance from Columbia, Covert, Hartford, Lawrence, South Haven and Watervliet fire departments.
It is not yet known what caused the fire, Simpson said.
“It is being investigated by Michigan State Police, Bangor Police Department and Bangor Fire Department,” Simpson said late Tuesday. “We don’t have any more information to release at this time.”
Tuesday’s fatal residential home fire is one of several structure fires Bangor Fire Department has responded to this month.
“We’ve had seven fires we’ve dealt with in the past three days in Bangor, Columbia and South Haven,” Babcock said.
The most recent fire occurred early Saturday morning at Arlington Trading Post on M-43 Highway, on the east side of Bangor.
The alarm at the Arlington Trading Post was activated at 4:45 a.m. A Bangor police officer on patrol also noticed the structure fire.
The Bangor Fire Department requested mutual aid from surrounding police departments. However, the fire had spread quickly.
When first responders arrived, the front of the metal building was engulfed in flames, causing the roof of the front portion of the building to collapse. Aerial units from South Haven Area Emergency Services and Hartford Fire Department extinguished the flames.
Investigators believe the start of Saturday’s fire was “electrical in nature,” Babcock said, and have ruled out any suspicion of arson.