ALLEGAN — Allegan County Board of Commissioners has named a new chairperson.
Commissioners elected Commissioner Jim Storey of Holland, Jan. 5, to become the board's new chair for the coming year. The board also chose Commissioner Dean Kapenga of Hamilton as vice chair.
In addition, the board elected former county commissioner Rick Cain of Shelbyville as one of three road commissioners. County boards of commissioners elect road commissioners who have jurisdiction over the construction, maintenance and operation of the county’s roads.
The five commissioners who serve on the board were sworn into office by Chief Circuit Court Judge Roberts Kengis. The new board has two less members than the previous board, which featured seven members. Under the reapportionment regimen, the once-in-10-years apportionment commission reduced the size of the commission board.
The board also adopted its 2023 meeting schedule which calls for sessions on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, generally at 9 a.m. for planning sessions and 1 p.m. for regular meetings, unless otherwise noticed.
All sessions of the Board are live-streamed on YouTube and available on zoom.