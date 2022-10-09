The Allegan County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications for 2023 from non-profit organizations that serve Allegan County residents.
Organizations providing programs that serve Allegan County youth should apply to the TAG Team Grant.
The 2023 Allegan County Community Foundation’s funding priorities may be reviewed on the foundation’s website.
TAG Grant application deadline is Dec. 16.
The Legacy Grant application deadline is Jan. 13, 2023.
For questions regarding grant applications, including technical assistance, contact grants@alleganfoundation.org
For more information about the Allegan County Community Foundation visit www.alleganfoundation.org