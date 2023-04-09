More than three dozen groups representing non-profits throughout Allegan County are the recipients of more than $200,000 in grant funding from the Allegan County Community Foundation (ACCF).

The foundation awarded a total of $215,552 in Legacy grants earlier this month to non-profit groups throughout Allegan County, according to Stephanie Calhoun of the Community Foundation. Grants were awarded to 41 groups including ones in Southwest Allegan County, such as Beautify Pullman, Ganges Township, Ox-Bow School of Art & Artists’ Residency and People Helping People of Pullman.

“The ACCF Distribution Committee meets annually to review and recommend Legacy grants to the ACCF Board. Community members from around the county sit on the distribution committee to represent different areas of our county,” she said.

“Being a part of the process of the Legacy Grant Awards through the Allegan County Community Foundation is a great honor,” said Jim Sellman, a committee member who represents the Saugatuck/Douglas area. “It is a real eye opener in that it shows we live in a community of people that have a genuine interest for the social, physical and mental well-being of their fellow citizens as evidenced by the grant applications submitted. There is a great financial need by service and nonprofit organizations to assist in the betterment of the lives of those they serve and the ACCF grant process is a huge contributor to helping meet that need. This in turn improves the quality of life for so many residents of Allegan County. “

In addition to the Foundation’s Legacy Fund, grants are funded by the ACCFNow Fund, Malila Fund, Perrigo Endowment Fund, The Honorable Chester Ray Memorial Endowment Fund, Allegan County College Access Fund, Gladys E. Fox Charitable Trust Fund, Phoenix Rose Funds, Saugatuck Douglas Community Fund, Tobacco Settlement Fund, and two of Donor-Advised Funds.

A list of grant recipients follows:

Allegan County Legal Assistance Center

Allegan Homeless Solutions

Allegan Public Schools: On-line

Allegan United Methodist Church

Arc of Allegan County

Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired

Beautify Pullman

Christian Neighbors SE

Congregational Kitchen

Feeding America West Michigan

Fellinlove Farm

Ganges Township

Grant Me Hope

Henika District Library

Hillside Learning Center Allegan Area ESA

Hopkins Area Fire Department

Hopkins District Library

Hungry for Christ

Ladders Of Hope

Martin Area Resource Center

Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan

Mediation Services

New Life Essentials Store

Otsego Area Historical Society

Ox-Bow School of Art & Artists’ Residency

Path of Grace, Inc.

People Helping People of Pullman

Plainwell Music Society

Project Hope of NE Allegan County

Renew Therapeutic Riding Center

Renewed Hope Health Clinic

Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence

Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center

Saugatuck Center for the Arts

St. Vincent DePaul Ministry

Sylvia’s Place

Watson Township

Wayland Main Street/DDA

Wings Home, Inc.

Wings of Hope Hospice

Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance

For more information about the Allegan County Community Foundation visit alleganfoundation.org.