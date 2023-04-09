More than three dozen groups representing non-profits throughout Allegan County are the recipients of more than $200,000 in grant funding from the Allegan County Community Foundation (ACCF).
The foundation awarded a total of $215,552 in Legacy grants earlier this month to non-profit groups throughout Allegan County, according to Stephanie Calhoun of the Community Foundation. Grants were awarded to 41 groups including ones in Southwest Allegan County, such as Beautify Pullman, Ganges Township, Ox-Bow School of Art & Artists’ Residency and People Helping People of Pullman.
“The ACCF Distribution Committee meets annually to review and recommend Legacy grants to the ACCF Board. Community members from around the county sit on the distribution committee to represent different areas of our county,” she said.
“Being a part of the process of the Legacy Grant Awards through the Allegan County Community Foundation is a great honor,” said Jim Sellman, a committee member who represents the Saugatuck/Douglas area. “It is a real eye opener in that it shows we live in a community of people that have a genuine interest for the social, physical and mental well-being of their fellow citizens as evidenced by the grant applications submitted. There is a great financial need by service and nonprofit organizations to assist in the betterment of the lives of those they serve and the ACCF grant process is a huge contributor to helping meet that need. This in turn improves the quality of life for so many residents of Allegan County. “
In addition to the Foundation’s Legacy Fund, grants are funded by the ACCFNow Fund, Malila Fund, Perrigo Endowment Fund, The Honorable Chester Ray Memorial Endowment Fund, Allegan County College Access Fund, Gladys E. Fox Charitable Trust Fund, Phoenix Rose Funds, Saugatuck Douglas Community Fund, Tobacco Settlement Fund, and two of Donor-Advised Funds.
A list of grant recipients follows:
Allegan County Legal Assistance Center
Allegan Homeless Solutions
Allegan Public Schools: On-line
Allegan United Methodist Church
Arc of Allegan County
Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired
Beautify Pullman
Christian Neighbors SE
Congregational Kitchen
Feeding America West Michigan
Fellinlove Farm
Ganges Township
Grant Me Hope
Henika District Library
Hillside Learning Center Allegan Area ESA
Hopkins Area Fire Department
Hopkins District Library
Hungry for Christ
Ladders Of Hope
Martin Area Resource Center
Meals on Wheels of Western Michigan
Mediation Services
New Life Essentials Store
Otsego Area Historical Society
Ox-Bow School of Art & Artists’ Residency
Path of Grace, Inc.
People Helping People of Pullman
Plainwell Music Society
Project Hope of NE Allegan County
Renew Therapeutic Riding Center
Renewed Hope Health Clinic
Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence
Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center
Saugatuck Center for the Arts
St. Vincent DePaul Ministry
Sylvia’s Place
Watson Township
Wayland Main Street/DDA
Wings Home, Inc.
Wings of Hope Hospice
Wishbone Pet Rescue Alliance
For more information about the Allegan County Community Foundation visit alleganfoundation.org.