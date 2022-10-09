ALLEGAN — A 42-year-old former Allegan County Sheriff’s deputy faces two misdemeanor charges after their cruiser crashed into another vehicle in June, causing the death of a 74-year-old woman.
Thomas Goggins was arraigned Thursday, Sept. 29, in 57th District Court for moving violation causing death and moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function, according to a news release from Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney Myrene Koch.
If convicted, he could face up to one year in jail or a fine of up to $2,000 for the first offense, and up to 90 days jail time and a $500 fine for the second offense.
The charges stem from a fatal crash involving both Goggins and the driver of the other vehicle, Jose Nunez, and his wife, Ofelia, both of Fennville.
The crash was reported at 7:18 p.m. June 12 at the intersection of M-89 Highway and 54th Street, just east of Fennville.
Goggins, who was a deputy at the time, and another deputy were on M-89 chasing a speeding vehicle when their patrol vehicle crashed into a GMC Acadia that was headed southbound on 54th Street.
Ofelia Nunez died, while her husband, Jose Nunez, was taken to the hospital with series injuries. The two deputies also were taken to the hospital for injuries and later released.
Following the fatal crash, Allegan County Sheriff’s Office requested Michigan State Police investigate the incident.
Results of the investigation were reviewed by the Allegan County Prosecutors Office, which charged Goggins on Sept. 6, with the two misdemeanor charges.
“After thorough review of the investigative reports and applicable laws, as well as consultation with crash reconstruction experts across the state, the Allegan County Prosecuting Attorney charged Mr. Goggins ...” Koch stated in the release. “The elements include a moving violation, excessive speed, while operating a vehicle on M-89 that caused the death of the passenger and caused the serious impairment to the driver in the Acadia.”