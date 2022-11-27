ALLEGAN — More than a dozen medical and community groups have joined together in Allegan County to improve the overall health of the county’s residents.
Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Allegan County Health Department, United Way of Ottawa and Allegan Counties, OnPoint, Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative , Allegan Area ESA, Gun Lake Tribe, Allegan County Multi-Agency Collaborative Council, and other community partners have released the county’s Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) this month, according to Allegan County Health Department Health Officer Angelique Joynes.
The CHIP is a long-term effort to address public health issues identified through a Community Health Needs Assessment survey conducted earlier this year, according to Joynes.
Information from the Allegan survey identified four priority areas of focus including behavioral health and substance use disorder, housing, access to medical care, and food security.
The CHIP includes goals, strategies and objectives for the four priority areas, as well as specific tactics on how to implement the identified strategies in the community, according to Joynes.
“We are so grateful to work together with these various organizations to align resources,” Joynes said. “The CHIP process brings these efforts together with a shared vision, maximizing resources for working together to address these prioritized areas; together, striving for a healthier Allegan County.”
The four CHIP goals follow:
Behavioral Health – Increase recognition and treatment of behavioral health conditions, inclusive of substance use disorders, in Allegan County.
Housing – Strengthen the housing sector within Allegan County and increase collaborative solutions.
Access to Medical Care – Increase capacity and use of a patient-centered, community-integrated, and quality system of care for Allegan County residents.
Food Security – Increase availability of healthy food options for residents, while also expanding supplemental food resources in Allegan County.
The next step is to put the identified strategies into action. Organizations or individuals interested in getting involved should contact Liz Healy at (269) 673-5411 or lhealy@allegancounty.org. The full CHIP report can be accessed online at http:// bit.ly/3hC9gMh.