ALLEGAN — More than 10,000 Allegan County residents who don’t have access to reliable broadband internet will be able to do so over the next two years.
Allegan County Board of Commissioners has awarded a $17.7 million contract to 123.net of Southfield to provide wired broadband infrastructure and service to approximately 12,000 unserved residents and businesses throughout the county.
As part of its proposal to install the infrastructure, 123.Net, which has been in existence for 25 years, will match the county’s $17.7 million investment with a like amount, according to Broadband Project Manager Jill Dunham.
123.net’s proposal was recommended by the county’s Broadband Action Workgroup (BAW), that was established by the Commissioners earlier this year to assist in the broadband expansion project. Eleven proposals were received and were evaluated by a six-member team comprised of three county employees and three members of the BAW.
“Voting to invest in internet access for all of Allegan County is the most important act for the future this Board of Commissioners made this term,” County Board Chair Jim Storey said in a news release. “It signals Allegan County will be a player in the world economy by giving individual residents access through high speed internet to opportunity and prosperity.”
The county’s funding for the broadband internet expansion efforts came about mainly from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, along with other state and federal broadband programs to extend broadband internet with download speeds of over 100 megabytes to rural areas.
When notice of $23 million in ARPA funds became available two years ago to Allegan County, the county board sought input from residents to determine the best ways to use the funds. Input indicated broadband was a top concern, according to county officials.
The 123.net proposal will utilize $17.7M in county ARPA funds, combined with provider capital and state and federal funding for a total project of approximately $70 million. Once all funding is received, the project is expected to be completed in approximately 18-24 months.
In addition to the funding for broadband, the county board is utilizing remaining ARPA funds towards a project to proactively protect water quality and availability. A separate work group has been formed assist in the project and Dunham, Broadband Project manager, is also assisting in the water project.