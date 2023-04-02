ALLEGAN — Allegan County Community Foundation raised nearly $13,000 in its first-ever Allegan County Gives event to help support non-profit endowment funds.
The first-ever Allegan County Gives event took place March 19, with a pledge from the Foundation to match proceeds up to $10,000. As a result, the event raised nearly $23,000 for non-profit groups in Allegan County.
The Allegan County community came together during the 24-hour initiative to give their time, talent and funds to support the efforts of multiple organizations across the county, according to a news release from the Community Foundation.
A total of 19 organizations received support. Residents donated funds, along with their time and talent during the event. The Community Foundation collected information from those who wanted to become involved in volunteering and will connect local agencies to those individuals.
The Foundation matched donations on March 19th up to a total of $10,000, meaning partner agencies received $22,915 in their funds to help build long-term financial stability.
Foundation Executive Director Stephanie Calhoun said, "We are very excited about the success of this year and look forward to growing this event every year. Time, Talent, and Treasure positively impacts Allegan County for now and for ever."
For more information about the Allegan County Community Foundation visit alleganfoundation.org