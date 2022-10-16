ALLEGAN — Allegan County residents worried about property fraud and title theft can rest a little easier thanks to a new tool that will alert them if their homes or land become targets of potential theft, according to the county’s Register of Deeds. Bob Genetski has announced his office is now offering a property fraud protection alert service.
“I am excited to present this new, free service to our taxpayers as title theft is on the rise, and the prospect of people losing their most treasured assets – their homes – keeps them up at night worrying,” Genetski said.
Property Fraud Alert is an online subscription service offered to the public that allows residents to have their names monitored within the Register’s Office to track possible fraudulent recordings that affect their property. With Property Fraud Alert, subscribers will be notified when the name they have submitted is used in any recording activities within the Register’s Office, according to Genetski.
“Property Fraud Alert over the last year has been the number one most requested service of my office from constituents,” Genetski stated. He went on to say he has heard from families in Laketown Township in the western portion of the county to Plainwell, in the eastern segment of the county, many worried about family members as property and title theft often targets senior citizens.
To utilize the free service, Allegan County residents can go to the website for the Allegan County Register of Deeds (https://www.allegan county.org/departments/ register-of-deeds). From there, they should click on the link that reads Property Fraud Alert. Then, they will click on a link to review the terms of the service and agree to them. After that, on the secure website, they will input their first and last names as well as their option to receive the alert via email or phone call. Then, residents will receive a confirmation email that they are signed up.
“The entire process takes about 5 minutes but can provide a lifetime’s worth of peace of mind for families,” noted Genetski
Property Fraud Alert is a product of Fidlar Technologies located in Davenport, Iowa.