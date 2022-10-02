A fourth Allegan County Sheriff’s Department K-9 officer is the recipient of a bullet- and stab-protective vest, courtesy of a charity dedicated to providing assistance for law enforcement dogs.
K-9 officer Thor received his vest Sunday from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. His vest was sponsored locally by Great Lakes Plumbing and The DeVisser Five Star Real Estate Co., both located in Allegan County, and embroidered with the sentiment: “This gift of protection provided by the Devisser’s.”
“The sheriff’s office would like to thank Vested Interest for their continued support to the K-9 team,” said Sgt. Ben Haas of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office. “This will be the fourth vest donated in the past six years.”
Vested Interest was established in 2009 and provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S.
Since its inception, Vested Interest has provided more than 4,740 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million.
Each vest weighs an average of 4-5 pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty, according to Vested Interest.
The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.
Vested Interest accepts tax deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.