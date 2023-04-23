CLYDE TOWNSHIP — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is continuing to investigate the cause of a fire that destroyed 300 acres of land earlier this month in the Allegan State Game Area.
“Currently the cause is still under investigation,” Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist for the DNR and a leader in fighting the fire, said Thursday morning.
The wildfire broke out shortly before 2 p.m. April 12, when Clyde Township Fire Department was dispatched to an area near 56th Street and 113th Avenue by the village of Bravo in the State Game Area’s Bravo Managed Hunt Unit.
“Teamwork and cooperation among all of the responding units helped us respond quickly and efficiently to this fire,” Rogers said.
The fire broke out the same day Clyde Township Fire Department issued a warning to people not to burn any leaves or garbage in burn barrels due to the warm temperatures, high winds and low humidity.
When firefighters arrived, they requested mutual aid from area fire departments and the Michigan DNR.
“Current weather conditions of very low relative humidity and high winds out of the southwest fueled the wildfire,” Clyde fire department officials stated in a news release. “The fire was carried northeast into thick oak hardwoods and a recently lodged area or slash cut. Through the slash-cut area, 30-feet-plus flames were observed by crews along with an intensified smoke column.”
Putting out the fire involved 80 personnel from 13 agencies, including the DNR, fire departments from Clyde, Lee, Fennville and Ganges townships, the Michigan State Police, Allegan County Sheriff’s Department, Life Ambulance Services and Allegan County Conservation officers.
“At this point, our command center decided for precautionary measures to evacuate six homes in the path of the wildfire,” Clyde Township officials stated in the release. “Simultaneously, crews were working the east and west fire flanks. The west flank was back burning toward residents along 56th Street with manageable flame lengths.”
No homes were damaged and no injuries were reported. A small percentage of private property was damaged, and the remaining property was Allegan State Game Area.
The fire was stopped roughly 600 yards from the evacuated homes on the south side of 116th Avenue, allowing residents to return to their homes before sundown.