ALLEGAN — Allegan County officials have signed an agreement this month with a company that will provide wired broadband infrastructure and service to 12,000 unserved addresses in rural areas throughout the county.
Allegan County Board of Commissioners formally inked a $17.7 million deal earlier this month with 123.NET of Southfield, Mich. after negotiating with the company in late 2022 to provide reliable broadband service to residences and businesses that currently don’t have access to download speeds of over 100 megabytes.
“123.NET is a foundational provider of Michigan Broadband infrastructure,” said the county’s Broadband Project Manager, Jill Dunham. “From their reasonable monthly rates to the open access network proposed, they offer a great solution for Allegan County.”
Board Chair Jim Storey of Holland, issued a commemorative certificate memorializing the signing event. Storey described the signing of the agreement as a “monumental milestone of progress to the benefit of citizens throughout Allegan County.” Storey, joined by Vice Chair Dean Kapenga of Hamilton, expressed appreciation on behalf of the Board to County staff, the Broadband Action Workgroup, and 123.NET for their efforts and dedication toward bringing broadband-wired infrastructure to citizens county-wide.
“This milestone agreement is another example of what can be accomplished through teamwork and a spirit of togetherness,” Storey said. “I am confident the remaining tasks will continue to demonstrate that same spirit and our residents will reap the rewards through our accomplishments.”
County Administrator Rob Sarro stated, “It is an honor to be part of the process of developing an agreement that will positively impact so many lives and keep Allegan County on the path of progress. We are fortunate to have a County team with a variety of talents that can come together to deliver a result and new partners like 123.NET wanting to join our team and invest in Allegan County.”
Funding for the broadband expansion into rural areas is coming partially from money allocated to Allegan County through the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which has provided stimulus funds nationwide to communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to help them move forward with infrastructure and economic improvements.
When receiving its ARPA funds in 2022, Allegan County officials sought input from residents and businesses who expressed access to reliable broadband as a top priority.
Based on the input, Allegan County officials decided to allocate $17.7 million of its ARPA funds, combined with internet provider capital and other state and federal funds to undertake a $70 million project to provide reliable broadband internet service to rural areas within the county.
Once all funding is received, the project is expected to be completed in approximately 18-24 months, according to county officials.