Students throughout the Allegan County region received $346,500 in scholarship funding earlier this summer through the Allegan County Community Foundation to further their education.
More than 140 students, including graduating high school seniors, returning college students and adult learners received scholarships, according to a Community Foundation news release.
Closer to the South Haven area, $47,000 was awarded to Bloomingdale students through the Bloomingdale Area Education Foundation Scholarship and the William “Bill” Lake Memorial Scholarship.
In Fennville, $13,394 in scholarships were awarded through the Hon. George R. Corsiglia Scholarship, Trevor and Marie Nichols Scholarship, Fredrick “Laddie” Mesyar Scholarship, Saugatuck Douglas Garden Club, and McIlwaine Skilled Trades Scholarship.