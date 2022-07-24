A 35-year-old Allegan man faces criminal charges after breaking into a home last week in Geneva Township.
Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies along with South Haven Police officers were dispatched at 9 p.m., Wednesday, July 20, to a home in the 63000 block of County Road 388 for a home invasion in progress.
The victim told police they had arrived home to find the door open to their residence and an unknown male inside. The victim got away from the home and called 911, according to a news release from the Van Buren County Sheriff’s office.
The news release went on to state the suspect fled from the home as law enforcement was arriving and gathering information. A short foot pursuit ensued. The subject refused to comply with officer commands and was tasered and taken into custody after a short struggle.
Stolen property from the residence was recovered and the suspect was taken into custody. He was examined medically by South Haven Area Emergency Services personnel and was then lodged at Van Buren County Jail for home invasion and resisting and obstructing officers.