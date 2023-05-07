LANSING — Allegan Public Schools is among 16 recipients throughout Michigan that have been awarded $2.5 million in state funding to help adults over the age of 23 obtain a high school diploma and get started in career training programs.
The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has awarded Allegan Public Schools a $33,500 grant.
The other grant recipients follow:
Belding Area School District ($39,000), Central Montcalm Public Schools ($75,500), Detroit Public Schools Community District ($49,500), Fremont Public School District ($30,000), Graduation Alliance ($1,340,500), Iosco RESA ($45,000), Lapeer County ISD ($68,500), Mason County Central Schools ($32,000), Orchard View Adult Education ($150,000), Plainwell Community Schools ($29,000), Romulus Community Schools ($85,000), Royal Oak Schools ($25,000), Southgate Community School District ($50,000), Sparta Area Schools ($387,500) and Westwood Heights ($60,000).
Each of the grant recipients will provide a variety of services to Michigan’s adult learners who are at least 23 years of age, including dropout re-engagement services, academic intake assessments and integrated learning plans. They will also offer remediation coursework, employability skills development and career training leading to an industry-recognized credential, according to a news release from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
“These funds will ensure more adults are able to pursue high-wage careers, helping them gain financial independence and improve their lives and the lives of their loved ones,” said Stephanie Beckhorn, Michigan Labor and Economic Opportunity director of Office of Employment and Training.
The programs receiving grant funding are also required to provide these adult learners with access to a support framework, including technology, social and academic support.
Adults without a high school diploma are encouraged to contact their nearest adult education provider. LEO has an online tool, the Adult Education Services Locator, which helps visitors search for a variety of nearby services by entering their city or ZIP code. The locator tool can be found at Michigan.gov/LearnMoreEarnMore.
A better educated workforce benefits workers, employers, and Michigan communities, according to the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity. Expanding access to adult education also aligns with Michigan’s Sixty-by-30 goal to increase the number of working-age adults with a skill certificate or college degree to 60 percent by 2030, according to a news release from the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.