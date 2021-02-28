Last week, the COVID-19 pandemic reached a sobering milestone: Its death toll reached 500,000 – eclipsing the number of Americans who died while serving in World War II, World War I and the Vietnam War, combined.
The number of American lives lost to the deadly virus prompted President Joe Biden to urge all Americans to join in a moment of silence at sunset on Monday, Feb. 22.
“On this solemn occasion, we reflect on their loss and on their loved ones left behind,” Biden stated in a Proclamation. “We, as a nation, must remember them so we can begin to heal, to unite and find purpose as one Nation to defeat this pandemic.
He also ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half staff until sunset, Friday, Feb. 26. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer followed suit by ordering all American and State of Michigan flags to be flown at half staff during the same timeframe.
“As we lower the flags to honor and remember the 500,000 American lives, my heart is with the families of loved ones who passed away from this vicious virus,” Whitmer said in a prepared statement. “Our nation grieves as we continue the fight to eradicate COVID-19. The quickest way out of the pandemic is through equitable distribution of the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines. That’s why we are encouraging every Michigander to make a plan to get vaccinated when a vaccine becomes available. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we will get through this pandemic together.”
Closer to home in Van Buren County, more older adults and frontline workers are getting vaccinated, however, as is the case in so many cities and towns throughout the United States, supply of the vaccine is limited and appointment sign-up sheets remain long.
Van Buren/Cass District Health Department reported last week that as of Feb. 19, its staff had administered 7,500 does of the Moderna vaccine – 4,351 in Van Buren County and 3,149 in Cass. Vaccine totals included first and second doses.
Although the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan has been dropping throughout the month of February, representing 2.6 percent of the state’s population as of Feb. 22, health officials warn people to remain vigilant in continuing to stop the spread of the virus.
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported that as of Tuesday, Feb. 23, there were cumulative total of 4,678 cases of COVID-19 in Van Buren County since the start of the pandemic and 84 deaths, while in Allegan County there were 6,495 cases and 95 deaths.
Health officials estimate that most Americans should receive at least one dose of the vaccinate by the end of the year, according to published reports.
Van Buren County residents who want to sign up for a vaccine can do so at the following locations. (At this point vaccines are limited to high-risk health workers, first responders, school teachers and staff, critical workers in high-risk settings, adults 65 and older, and people with compromised immune systems):
Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is accepting names on a vaccine interest list. All people who are interested in vaccine can sign-up to express their interest. Individuals are contacted when vaccine appointments are available based on the order in which they signed up online. To sign up visit https://vbcassdhd.org/covid -19-vaccine/
Bronson Healthcare is accepting pre-registrations for all eligible people. To register, visit https://www.bronsonhealth.com/corona virus-covid-19/vaccine/
InterCare Health Network is taking names on a waiting list. Eligible patients can call (855) 869-6900 to be added. InterCare is planning to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments as early as this week.
Spectrum Health Lakeland is accepting pre-registrations for eligible people. To register, visit https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/covid-19-vaccine
Meijer is accepting pre-registrations for eligible people. To register, visit https://clinic.meijer.com/ register/CL0001. Please note: not all Meijer locations currently have vaccine although they are all compiling lists.
RiteAid: RiteAid in Dowagiac and Hartford is now offering vaccine to eligible people. Find out if you qualify and schedule an appointment by visiting https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/covid-qualifier