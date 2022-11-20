Members of the Thompson family stand next to the sculpture Daniel Thompson of South Haven commissioned in memory of his mother, the late Florence Calkins Thompson, who was born in South Haven in 1920. Titled, “Celebration of Knowledge,” the statue is a testament to Calkins Thompson’s love of books and a thirst for acquiring knowledge. From left are Frank Thompson IV, Laurie and Dan Thompson, Frank Thompson III, Christopher and Jody Thompson and their baby girl Kelsey, and Natalie Thompson.