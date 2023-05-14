Allegan County Community Foundation’s Food Pantry Collaborative has kicked off its annual Cereal Drive this month.
The goal is to collect 10,000 boxes of cereal to distribute among participating Food Pantry Collaborative members to keep their shelves stocked through the summer months.
As ACCF Communication and Development Coordinator Amanda Chappell explained,”Schools are nearing the end of the year and we want our pantry members to be well equipped to fill the gap of school breakfast and lunches. Many families rely on school meals during the academic year and are left to replace those meals during the summer.”
Online donations are encouraged. Donating online allows ACCF to bulk purchase cereal for ACFPC members and maximize donor dollars. Visit https://alleganfoundation.org/ cereal-drive/ to donate online or for more information.
For more information about the Allegan County Community Foundation visit alleganfoundation.org.