Tractor parades, displays of hundreds of old tractors and engines, music and children’s activities are all on tap for the Michigan Flywheelers Museum’s 39th annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show that begins Thursday, Sept. 8.
One of the largest of shows of its kind in the state, the four-day show, which runs through Sunday, Sept. 11, features collectors displaying a wide assortment of old farm machinery, from huge steam-traction engines to vintage tractors. The museum grounds are located at 06285 68th St., approximately 3 miles east of South Haven.
There’s also plenty to see besides old machines, according to Pat Ingalls, president of the Michigan Flywheelers Museum.
“Daily parades, a large outdoor flea market, working displays at the sawmill, shingle mill and blacksmith shop, and antique and garden tractor pulls are just a few of the activities that will take place.”
Other activities include the Thing-A-Ma-Jig parade and consignment auction.
“We have a full schedule of activities,” Ingalls said. “We pride ourselves on making this a family-friendly event with plenty of things to do for the kids.”
Saturday is considered “Kid’s Day” at the show. Activities start with a Kiddies Pedal Pull at noon, a sawdust pile treasure hunt at 3:30 p.m. and the John Dudley Magic Show at 7 p.m. Tractor games will be held for those children who have access to riding lawn tractors.
Evening entertainment include Matthew Borr on Thursday, Mike Struwin Band on Friday and Bronk Bros. on Saturday. Karaoke will take place Thursday through Saturday.
One of the popular activities for young and old is the “South Haven Tractor Cruise.” Scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday, participants drive tractors of all makes and models into downtown South Haven, cruise South Beach, and then stop for dinner.
Gates open at the Flywheelers Museum at 8 a.m. rain or shine. Admission is $10. Children 12 and under are free with a paid adult admission. Thursday is Senior’s Day and admission is $5 for those 62 and over. On Sunday, admission is only $5 for adults. This is a pet-free event for those paying admission.
Rustic camping sites are available on a first-come basis. Cost is $20 per night plus daily admission per person. Pets are allowed with exhibitors, campers and vendors only. Personal transportation vehicles, such as golf carts, will be charged a $20 registration fee. ATVs, dirt bikes and firearms are not permitted.
For more information, call 269-639-2010, or email michiganflywheelers@ yahoo.com, or Facebook. A complete show schedule is available at www.michigan flywheelers.org.
