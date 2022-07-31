ST. JOSEPH — The Region IV Area Agency on Aging (RIVAAA), which serves the Tri-County area, has recently received two awards – the 2022 Aging Achievement Award and the 2022 Aging Innovations Award from USAging, both among the highest honors presented by USAging to its members. Both awards focused on RIVAAA programs developed and launched in response to community need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An explanation of programs earning awards follows:
2022 Aging Achievement Award. The agency’s Deploying Rapid Response HCBS to Reduce Hospitalizations Program provides in-home supportive services (personal care, meals, transportation, assistive devices, etc…) to older adults allowing them to recover from COVID-19 at home and offers respite services for their caregivers. Through coordination with local health system and public health partners this program has reduced length of stay and avoided hospitalizations and decreased emergency department visits supporting recovery at home.
2022 Aging Innovations Award. The Bridging the Gap – Addressing Unmet Needs for DCWs Program was developed in response to COVID-19 pandemic impacts and hardships experienced by the direct-care workforce (DCW). Through board-designated funding, RIVAAA was able to rapidly establish a program and fund to support DCWs with emergent needs that could impact their ability to maintain employment such as car repairs, cell phone minute costs, mentorship & job training needs and many other unique supports that helped to reduce turnover rates and sustain direct care workers across the Tri-county area.
These two programs were among just 13 innovation projects and 30 achievement programs nation-wide to receive honors during USAging’s 47th Annual Conference and Tradeshow, July 10-13 in Austin, TX. The awards program is supported by iN2L, provider of the leading engagement and social connection platform for seniors, offering a foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise, education, reminiscing, areas of interest and memory support engagement.
“It was an honor to accept these awards on behalf of the RIVAAA team and our community partners; it was truly a collective effort to rapidly identify and stand up these programs during initial months of the pandemic,” said Christine Vanlandingham, chief executive officer of RIVAAA. “The Area Agency on Aging remains committed to developing and sustaining innovative programs and works that center older adults, persons living with disabilities and their care partners and ensures all community members can thrive in independent settings and remain home throughout their adult years.”