ST. JOSEPH — A Southwest Michigan organization whose mission is to help older adults has received a grant to in-home care for seniors.
The Region IV Area Agency on Aging has received a $500,000 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund to implement a new community service, “Integrated Care at Home.”
Integrated Care at Home is a medical provider program that provides physical and behavioral health care and care management services to older adults in their home or the living place of their choosing. The program will integrate and partner with existing home and community-based services to address previously identified care and service gaps and to better integrate social determinants of health into care resulting in better patient health and quality of life outcomes for those served, according to a news release from Area Agency on Aging.
“We are excited to be able to increase in-home care capacity, close gaps in access to care, and support an initiative that will improve physical and mental health outcomes for older adults throughout Berrien, Cass and Van Buren Counties,” said Christine Vanlandingham, CEO of the Region IV Area Agency on Aging. “The launch of Integrated Care at Home shows the power that innovative thought and partnership convening has in ensuring choices for independence is truly accessible and achievable for older adults in our communities.”
Integrated Care at Home is modeled after an initiative currently supported by Senior Resources, which is a part of Region 14, Area Agency on Aging. In addition, Region IV’s Integrated Care at Home will benefit from a partnership with Senior Resources to have unified medical directorship of both programs. While each program will focus on the unique needs of the local areas it is targeted to serve, both will scale to provide integrated clinical services, behavioral health counseling, medical nutrition therapy, and chronic care management in one’s own home.