LAWTON — State Sen. Aric Nesbitt has announced he will seek a second term in office by running in the new 20th State Senate District.
Nesbitt, R-Lawton, joins two other Republican candidates who have already filed for election in the new 20th District – Kaleb Hudson of Grand Rapids and Austin Kreutz of Allegan.
No candidates from other political parties have filed yet for the 20th District Senate race. Candidates have until April 19 to file.
Unlike the other two Republican candidates, Nesbitt is familiar with most of the turf in the new district. Nesbitt has served the Senate’s 26th District since 2019.
The new district encompasses all of Van Buren County, except for Antwerp Township and the Village of Mattawan; the top half of Berrien County, which includes St. Joseph and Benton Harbor; most of Allegan County, except for areas surrounding Holland, Plainwell and Otsego; and a small portion of Kent County that includes Byron and Gaines townships, along with Byron Center in southern Kent County.
“I’m looking forward to meeting voters in Northern Berrien County as I go door to door to introduce myself and share my conservative vision for Michigan,” he said.
Nesbitt said he’s not very happy with the redistricting of House and Senate boundaries that took place this past year. However, he said he feels comfortable with the possibility of winning a second term in the Senate in the new district.
“The redistricting commission split up counties and municipalities in a way that destroys any concept of keeping communities of interest together and worked hard to give an advantage to Democrats,” Nesbitt claimed. “However, I look forward to representing families from St. Joseph to Byron Center in the state Senate.”
Nesbitt was first elected to the state House in 2010, representing the 66th District, which primarily encompassed Van Buren County. He served three terms in the state House, rising to the role of House Majority Floor Leader and chair of the House Committee on Energy and Technology before being term limited.
He was chosen to be Michigan Lottery Commissioner from 2017-18 before announcing his bid for the state Senate seat in the 26th District.
If reelected, Nesbitt said he intends to continue his conservative stance on issues affecting Michigan residents.
“I will continue working to require a photo ID to vote, support parental control of education, and serve as a pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-law enforcement leader,” he said in a written statement Tuesday. “Together, we will stop Gov. Whitmer’s reckless liberal agenda and advance conservative solutions to start moving Michigan in the right direction again.”