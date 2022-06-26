Two popular events will be returning for this year’s 4th of July holiday celebration in South Haven.
The two-day Art Fair, sponsored by the South Haven Center for the Arts, will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 2-3 in Stanley Johnston Memorial Park, while the 4th of July parade is set for Monday, July 4. Both were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Art Fair
This year’s juried art fair will feature works from 100 artists, hailing from 14 states. It will be open to the public from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday.
Normally, the art fair attracts approximately 150 artists, but Kerry Hagy, executive director for the art center said she is pleased with the turnout, especially in light of the two-year cancellation of the fair.
“From what I am hearing, this has been industry-wide whether the fairs ran last year or not,” she explained. “A lot of artists have retired, while other artists are doing their first summer vending at fairs. What I am really specifically proud of is that our fine-art categories are very full this year. We have more painters, photographers, ceramicists and mixed media than we did in 2019...For all of the unpredictability of this year, I am so proud of the art fair we have put together and I look forward to sharing it with guests.”
Hagy said she is particularly impressed with the number of ceramicists – 14 – who will be displaying their artwork.
“We have some really beautiful ceramicists exhibiting with a lot of variety and unique works,” she said. “Kelly Lyons and John Lucassian were planning to join us in 2020 for the first time, and we are excited they will finally be here. They make beautiful clay animal figurines and functional items. Kathy Veverka, a Coloma artist, will be at the fair for the first time in many years. She creates wheel-thrown stoneware with hand-sculpted flowers and leaves. Ceramacist Joseph Chomyn from South Bend who makes functional wheel-thrown porcelain pieces, has been at the South Haven Art Fair over 25 times. We are excited to have him back again.”
Unlike some art fairs, the South Haven event is juried. Judges this year include Mike Fiedorowicz, former director of the art center, South Haven artist Kayla Ridley and graphic artist Jen Sistrunk, all from South Haven.
“For the first time we are awarding $1,000 for the Best of Show/First Place winner,” Hagy said.
In addition to the artwork on display, the fair will also include a performance by the Casco Community Band at 2 p.m., Sunday, and a family art activity tent where children and parents can create their own artwork. The tent activities will be led by South Haven artist and retired art educator Sarah Rydecki along with other local artists and volunteers. A variety of food vendors will also be on hand.
4th of July parade
The parade, sponsored by the South Haven Tribune, South Haven Kiwanis Club and South Haven Rotary Club, will step off at 11 a.m., Monday, July 4, from the parking lot of South Haven High School. The parade will proceed west on Elkenburg Street, north of Kalamazoo Street, east on Phoenix Street, south on Broadway Avenue, west on Huron Street, and then head south on Center Street back to the high school parking lot.
Motorists are being advised not to park downtown on Phoenix Street, from Broadway to Kalamazoo Street, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, July 4. Vehicles parked downtown during that time frame will be towed.
The parade will once again feature floats, walking entries and several musical groups, including the Casco Band.