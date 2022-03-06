The artwork of students throughout the South Haven area will be showcased starting this week in two separate displays that are part of South Haven Center for the Arts’ Artists of Tomorrow exhibition.
The annual event – one of the most well-attended exhibitions at the art center – opened Saturday with the elementary school exhibit. The exhibit includes work from students from South Haven, Bangor and Covert elementary schools, as well as youngsters from St. Paul Lutheran and St. Basil Catholic schools. It concludes March 26 at the art center, 600 Phoenix St.
The second student exhibition, featuring the work of middle and high school students from South Haven, Bangor, Covert and the Van Buren Intermediate School District Technology Center, opens April 2 and continues through April 30.
“Artists of Tomorrow allows students, parents and the community to step in the visual world of young artists,” said art center Executive Director Kerry Hagy. “The art center is proud to support art education in area communities to provide students with an opportunity to feel a sense of pride and accomplishments in the messages they want to convey through their work.”
As part of the Artists of Tomorrow exhibits, the art center plans to kick off a series of other events this spring celebrating student work, including the second annual outdoor exhibition on school grounds in May.
Artists of Tomorrow wouldn’t be possible without the help of art teachers from the South Haven area who help to coordinate the entries, according to Hagy. Art teachers who helped this year to stage the exhibition are Tanya Ebert, Allison Jackson and Colleen Anastachio of South Haven Public Schools; Kelsey Vollrath of Covert; Chris Measzeros and Jennifer Nesbitt of Bangor; Julie Stegman from St. Paul; Patti of St. Basil; and Kelly Vander Kley and Heather Macyauski of Van Buren Tech Center.
South Haven Artists of Tomorrow is sponsored by South Haven Public Schools and the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs.
The exhibitions can be viewed on the following days and hours: Wednesday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.