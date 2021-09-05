If you were to ask South Haven Center for the Arts Executive Director Kerry Hagy to summarize her thoughts on the Center's newest exhibit, she might just borrow words from the phrase, “Good things are worth waiting for.”
“Common Thread,” an exhibition that features the works of five artists from Chicago and Mexico.
“This exhibition was supposed to be last year during the Frida Kahlo exhibition,” Hagy said, referring to the exhibit that celebrated the life of the late Kahlo, a famous Mexican artist, known for her brilliantly colored self-portraits, portraits and paintings of flowers from her garden. “But it had to be postponed due to COVID and it turned into its own stand-alone exhibition. We are really proud of it.”
“Common Thread” opened Aug. 13 and continues through Sept. 25 at the art center, 600 Phoenix St.
As part of the exhibit, the five artists will discuss their works during a Zoom talk at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10. The link to the talk is available on the art center's website.
The exhibition will highlight works from each artist that explore the idea of the bringing meaning to the various ways in which people exist, according to Hagy.
Paola Gracida, who now lives in Stevensville, was chosen to curate “Common Threads” and will also be displaying her work.
“This is the first exhibition she has ever curated, so it was a great collaboration for us to grow the skills of an artist in our area,” Hagy said.
A ceramicist, Gracida said her work explores the notions of existence through time and uncertainty.
“I am interested in the relation between clay as a malleable material and its defiance of gravity,” she said.
Gracida was born in 1979 in Mexico City. She obtained a bachelor of fine arts degree in Industrial Design form the National Autonomous University of Mexico in 2004 and a master of fine arts degree in Advanced Product Design at Institute of Design in Umea, Sweden in 2010.
The other artists follow:
Lucia Calderon Arrieta, an artist and anti-racist educator who lives in Chicago, uses her art to explore the boundaries of identity that are restricted in a body that has been subjected to racism. She obtained a master of fine arts degree from Cranbrook Academy of Art and is currently a part-time lecturer at Chicago State University and an artist guide at t he Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago. Her work has been displayed at art centers and galleries in Chicago, Birmingham, Ala. and Michigan.
Violeta Hernandez works in a variety of mediums, including drawing, ceramics, textiles, watercolor, seriography and engraving. She said she finds inspiration through internal dialogues that translates into exploration,restlessness and curiosity. Herandez holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in graphic design from the School of Design in Monterrey, Mexico.
Steph Orozco is an attire designer with a studio based in Monterrey, Mexico. Her choice of fabrics, sewing techniques and designs reflect her search for authenticity and exploring ways that fashion can create a conversation people can reflect upon to break the monotony of wearing regular clothes. In 2013 she finished as a finalist in Project Runway Latin America. She has worked with a number of artists over the years, created costumes for theatrical productions, and has practiced in the academic field as a design professor.
Born in Mexico City, Karen Dana Cohen now lives and works in Chicago. A painter, her recent works offer an intimate narrative of the role immigrant women utilize to reinvent their whole self in order to survive, while at the same time defending their own identity through generations. She earned her master of fine arts degree at Hunter College in New York and has participated in national and international exhibitions in Mexico, New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and California.