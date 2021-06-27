South Haven won’t be hosting a 4th of July holiday fireworks display this year as the city normally does, but that probably won’t stop area residents from hosting their own backyard displays.
As South Haven Chief of Police Natalie Thompson warns, however, citizens do have to follow state and local guidelines to do so.
Michigan laws does allow citizens to use “consumer fireworks” rather than “commercial-grade” ones used for municipal pyrotechnic displays, such as the annual Light up the Lake fireworks celebration, which has been canceled for the past two years in South Haven due to high water levels on Lake Michigan and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Examples of “consumer-grade” fireworks are firecrackers, bottle rockets and roman candles, according to Thompson. However, people need to take precautions when igniting any type of fireworks, including those labeled as consumer-grade.
“We ask all citizens using these fireworks to use extreme caution due to high risks of injuries,” Thompson said. Additionally, fireworks can only be let off during certain time periods of the year.
According to the state’s fireworks law, consumer fireworks are allowed during the 4th of July holiday only between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3 and July 4 and on July 5 if that date is a Friday or Saturday.
There are other times during the year that fireworks can be let off. Those dates and times follow:
Between 11 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Dec 31
From 11 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.. on the Saturday and Sunday preceding Memorial Day
Between 11 a.m. and 11:45 p.m. on the Saturday or Sunday preceding Labor Day.
The law goes on to say that it is illegal for a person to discharge fireworks on public, school or private property without permission of the owner. In South Haven that would include all public parks and beaches. Additionally, per the City’s zoning ordinance, no fireworks shall be used on the premises of a dwelling unit registered under the Short-Term Rental Ordinance when it is occupied by anyone other than the owner. The fines have also increased to a maximum penalty of $1,000.
“Citizens are asked to be considerate of others while celebrating the holiday. It is our hope that all citizens will enjoy a safe and happy July 4th,” Thompson said.
For more information, contact South Haven Police Chief Natalie Thompson, 269-637-5151 or nthompson@southhavenmi.gov