A dual-enrolled South Haven High School senior who plans to become a special education teacher has been chosen Miss South Haven 2022.
Alyssa Wilson was crowned during Saturday's scholarship pageant by Miss South Haven 2020 Katie Schooley, who served as queen for two years due to the COVID-19-related cancellation of the 2021 pageant.
Wilson will now head to the Miss Blossomtime Pageant in March 2022, along with fellow classmate and senior Jacob Timmer, who was crowned Mr. South Haven at the pageant in Listiak Auditorium.
Rounding out the 2022 court are 1st runner-up Sydney Arch, 2nd runner-up Peyton Brill, Mr. South Haven 1st runner-up Corban Morrison and Miss Congeniality Lorraine Young. Eight contestants sought the honor of being crowned either Mr. or Miss South Haven. The other contestants in the pageant included Kali Muller and Cadence Dykstra.
"We truly have a great group of kids this year," Pageant Emcee Paul Layendecker, program director for Midwest Family Broadcasting, stated during the pageant. "All of the contestants have grown from the time we first met them. The judges have had a tough job choosing."
Wilson carries a 4.0 grade point average at South Haven High School. At school she is a two-year member of the Be Nice Committee, a Peer-to-Peer mentor, a member of the concert band and was a marching band member for three years. Out of school she is a member of the Shoreline Dance Academy in South Haven where she was recognized at the Tremaine Dance Convention for exemplary tap technique.
She also is active in the community where she has volunteered at the National Blueberry Festival, has served as a coach for Girls on the Run, is a student teacher at Shoreline Dance Academy and cleans up South Haven area beaches along with her dad.
Wilson plans to attend either Michigan State University or Western Michigan University to pursue a degree in special education to either become a teacher or assist others with special needs.
Timmer, a senior at South Haven High School, holds a 4.1 grade point average. He is senior class president, president of the National Honor Society, secretary of the Key Club, a member of the Be Nice Committee, captain of the varsity soccer team, member of the varsity baseball team where he was named Academic All-State, a member of the high school orchestra, jazz band, chamber orchestra and pit orchestra, and helps build sets for the school's theater performances.
Outside of school he has volunteered with several youth baseball and soccer camps.
After graduation, he plans to attend the University of Michigan to study structural engineering and afterwards, aspires to own his own business.
Morrison is a junior at South Haven High School. He is a member of Ram Nation News, the school newspaper, the swim team, cross country team and track team. He was named honorable mention at the all-conference cross country meet this year and was a member of the track team that broke the school record for the 4x800 relay.
After graduation he plans to attend college to become an English teacher, coach cross country and track and field and work in the emergency medical field.
Arch is a senior at South Haven High School. Along with high school classes, she also takes classes at LMC and is co-captain of the cheerleading team. She also has been a member of the track and field team and has been involved in competitive cheer for 12 years.
Over the years, she has raised $10,000 in donations for Morgan's Hugs for Veterans and Families in Need and has volunteered for the soup kitchen at First United Methodist Church. She is currently Miss Teen South Haven and placed Top 15 at Miss Teen Michigan USA in 2018. She has also won a number of titles throughout the years in national-level beauty pageants.
After graduation, she plans to study criminal justice at Florida State University to become a criminal investigator.
Brill is a senior at WAY Michigan and has been on the honor roll for two years. She also has been a member of the choir and orchestra. Outside of school she volunteers at Peace Lutheran Church in the kitchen preparing food for Peace Cafe and has served food to help with Hospice events.
After graduation she plans to pursue a nursing degree.
Miss Congeniality Lorraine Young is a senior at South Haven High School. At school she is a member of the National Honor Society, chamber orchestra, cheer, soccer, and boosters club.
Outside of school she has volunteered at South Haven festivals, student council-related events, and as a boosters member for high school and middle school activities.
She also has obtained a year of classes in cosmetology.
After graduation she plans to attend college to pursue a degree in business and marketing and hopes to pursue a career in fashion design or cosmetology.