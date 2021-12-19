When Susie Krcma went to McFadden’s Friendly Motors a month ago to shop for a vehicle, she just had to have a metallic blue Chevy Silverado.
“I loved the color,” she said. When Krcma sat down to negotiate the sale, she soon fell in love with the truck for another reason. The sales associate informed her that McFadden’s planned to donate $100 for each vehicle sold in November to Youth Development Company/Police Athletic Activities League for this month’s holiday gift-buying program for families.
On Tuesday, Krcma, who works at Meijer in South Haven, got to watch several of those families use gift cards, courtesy of McFadden’s, to buy toys and gifts to make their holiday season brighter.
In all, McFadden’s sold 43 vehicle in November, for a grand total of $4,300 that it earmarked for the YDC family Christmas program.
“We just want to give back to our community,” said McFadden’s Friendly Motors owner Rusty McFadden, who was on hand Tuesday at Meijer, along with several of his employees, to help families pick out gifts. “We’ve been in this community for 47 years and wanted to show our appreciation during the holiday season.”
YDC, which provides a variety of programs and services for economically challenged families throughout the South Haven and northern Berrien County area, are using the funds this week to help 7 families, according to Jennifer Green, resource coordinator for YDC.
“It’s a total of 14 kids who will each be given $250 apiece in gift cards,” Green said. “Each family will also receive a $50 gift card to use for their holiday meal.”
Ashley Hammons and her three children are one of those families being helped.
“We lost our home to a fire a month-and-a-half ago,” Hammons said. “We’re living with my parents right now while we’re trying to figure out housing.” To make matters worse, Hammons also was laid off her job at YDC several weeks ago, due to a shortage of children taking part in in-person activities due to ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
While Hammons joined several co-workers to shop for holiday gifts for her family on Tuesday, other gift card recipients strolled through store aisles browsing at gift possibilities with law enforcement officers from Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department and South Haven Police Department, who volunteered to help.
Seven-year-old Xavier Celaya was partnered with Van Buren Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Laylon. A fast shopper, Xavier chose a toy metal detector, Tablet, and HexBug for some of his gifts.
Meanwhile, his 10-year-old sister Chloe, was teamed up with Deputy Felix Torres, who was getting a lesson in all the latest gift ideas for younger kids – including large, colorful slime balls and Pop It toys.
While the deputies and South Haven police officers helped families shop for the YDC gift program, Michigan State Police troopers were also conducting their own annual Shop with a Cop holiday program at Meijer on Tuesday.
South Haven Police Officers plan to conduct a similar Shop with a Cop shopping spree with youngsters on Thursday at Walmart. The event will also include lunch at nearby Three Blondes Brewing restaurant. The shopping spree and lunch for the 16 students from Van Buren County schools is being made possible by funding from Walmart and area businesses.
