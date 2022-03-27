Thanks to Michigan’s historic, bipartisan auto insurance reform law passed by the Michigan Legislature and signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2019, Michigan drivers will soon receive $400 per-vehicle refunds from their auto insurance companies, according to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.
The refunds are due to cost savings in the new auto insurance law, which has resulted in a $5 billion surplus in the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) catastrophic fund. Michigan lawmakers called on the MCCA to return the maximum amount of surplus funds to Michiganders with auto insurance while ensuring continuity of care for the injured, and in late 2021, the MCCA authorized a $3 billion refund to drivers.
Anyone who had a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV that was covered by a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements to operate on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021 is eligible to receive a refund for that vehicle. Historical vehicles are eligible for a refund of $80 per historical vehicle.
Insured motorists do not have to do anything in order to receive their refund. Insurers will issue refunds to eligible drivers automatically via check or ACH deposit by May 9.
Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the May 9 deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent. If consumers have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer, they should contact the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov. For more information, visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund.