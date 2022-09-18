The housing market in South Haven fluctuated in terms of sale prices in July and August, according to statistics from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors.
In August, the average selling price for single-family houses increased 32 percent to $375,644 versus $285,560 in August 2021. That was up from July, where the average selling price for single-family houses fell 17 percent to $337,998 versus $407,481 in July 2022.
Meanwhile, the median price for homes, which reflects the price at which 50 percent of the homes sold are above a price, and 50 percent below, indicated that in August median selling price for single-family houses rose 22 percent to $330,000 compared to $270,000 in August 2021 in the South Haven market, which consists of homes in the 49090 zip code district. In July, the median selling price for single-family houses in the South Haven area dropped 29 percent to $264,500 compared to $372,500 in July 2021.
Throughout the Southwestern Michigan market that is overseen by the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors, the housing stock supply continues to steadily decrease, while prices for available homes continues to increase.
The regional housing market in August has continued the same story that every month in 2022 experienced, bringing the peak selling years to a halt, according to a news release from the Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors. The number of homes sold was down from the same month in 2021.
“The number of houses available for sale dropped to below 1,000 each month, which is extremely low for nearly a three-county sales area,” said Alan Jeffries, association executive. “The reduced inventory of houses for sale brought record selling prices each month this year, with the exception of January and April in the year-over-year comparison.”
In August, the number of houses sold in the Southwest Michigan housing market fell to 340 from 363 in August 2021, for a 6 percent drop in sales. Year-to-date sales were down 12 percent from 2021 (2185 vs. 2495).
Due to the shortage of available homes, the average and median selling prices in August and the year-to-date selling prices set records in the year-over-year comparison, which dates back to 2006, according to Jeffries.
The average selling price rose 16 percent from that in August 2021 ($356,179 vs. $307,860). The year-to-date average selling price of $335,462 was 5 percent higher than the $319,151 price in August 2021.
Southwestern Michigan Association of Realtors represents real estate companies in Berrien, Allegan and Cass counties and the western two-thirds of Van Buren County.