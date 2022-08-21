An award-winning brass quintet, which made its inaugural performance in 2016 for the South Haven Performance Series will be returning this month as part of the series.
Axiom Brass is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 at First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets in South Haven.
The quintet is composed of Dorival Puccini Jr., trumpet; Christopher Scanlon, trumpet; Abby Black, French horn; Corey Sansolo, trombone and Kevin Harrison, Tuba.
The Chicago-based quintet has established itself as one of the major art music groups in brass chamber music, according to a news release from the South Haven Performance Series.
It is the only Brass Quintet in 27 years to win the Chamber Music Yellow Springs Competition in 2012, and the only American ensemble to win the Preis der Europa-Stadt Passau in Germany in 2012. Internationally recognized for their groundbreaking programming, their repertoire ranges from jazz and Latin music to string quartet transcriptions, as well as original compositions for brass quintet. Axiom Brass has performed in concerts aired on national radio and television, and has also performed in Asia, Europe and throughout the United States.
Admission to the concert at First United Methodist Church is $10 payable at the door. Students are admitted free of charge. Performances are provided thanks to support from the South Haven Community Foundation, corporate sponsors and individual donors.
The South Haven Performance Series will also be scheduling its annual holiday concert in December to conclude its 2022 season. The date of the performance has not yet been set.