The summer portion of the South Haven Performance Series will conclude this week with a concert by the Grand Rapids Guitar Quartet. The concert will take place, Friday at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, corner of Michigan and Center streets in downtown South Haven.
The quartet is comprised of four award-winning guitarists, according to Nancy Tuit, publicist for the Performance Series. The four guitarists include West Michigan residents Andrew Bergeron, David Martin, Brian Morris and Kyle Thompson. For the past 14 years they have received positive response from audiences at their sold out performances at colleges, universities, art centers, chamber music series and community concert series.
They have performed throughout Michigan as well as in Canada and Chicago. In addition, they have performed concertos with the Kent Philharmonic Orchestra and the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra. The Quartet presents programs that include a variety of transcriptions of masterworks, Latin music and original compositions, along with entertaining, informative and often humorous explanations about the music.
Andrew Bergeron is a guitarist, composer, educator, and entrepreneur from Grand Rapids, known for his work as one-half of the Folias Duo and as a founding member of the Grand Rapids Guitar Quartet. He has performed with Folias on stages around the globe including in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Italy, Portugal, Argentina, and Chile. He also maintains an active teaching career serving as an instructor of guitar, music theory, and aural skills at Aquinas College and the Folias Music school.
David Martin has performed several styles of guitar music, from lead guitar in both acoustic and electric rock bands to various classical guitar concerts and recitals as well as private parties and weddings across the United States. A native of Chicago, Martin taught himself electric and acoustic guitar as a young man then went on to study classical guitar with Brian Morris and Carlos de la Barrera at Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids. After receiving a Bachelor of Arts in music, he received a scholarship to complete his master’s degree at the University of Cincinnati’s College-Conservatory of Music under the instruction of renowned Professor Clare Callahan. Martin teaches a wide variety of music, from hard rock, to jazz and classical, and currently serves as Professor of Guitar at Hope College in Holland.
Brian Morris has been performing, teaching, and writing music for over five decades. His love of music is infectious and many of his students have gone on to have successful careers as teachers, performers, composers, and recording artists. Audience members have frequently used words like “sublime” to describe his performances. Brian is currently in his thirty-first year as a member of the Grand Rapids Community College Music Faculty and has also been a faculty member for the Interlochen Summer Guitar Workshops. He has released four CD’s. He holds music degrees from Grand Rapids Community College, Montana State University and Florida State University, and his past teachers include the renowned guitarist Christopher Parkening and the celebrated guitar teacher Bruce Holzman. In 2018 he was inducted into the Rockford High School Hall of Fame for his contribution to music and the arts.
Kyle Thompson discovered his love for guitar at an early age and at eighteen found a passion for classical guitar. Subsequently, Kyle has received degrees in music performance from Grand Rapids Community College, Grand Valley State University, and the College-Conservatory of Music in Cincinnati, OH, studying under Brian Morris, Carlso De La Barrera, and Clare Callahan respectively. His masterclass credits are extensive and include Marcin Dylla, Jason Vieaux, and Oscar Ghiglia. He currently serves as a guitar instructor at Triumph Music Academy, adjunct instructor at Grand Rapids Community College, and a part-time professor at Grand Valley State University.
The Performance Series will present its annual holiday concert on Thursday, Dec. 14, which will feature the Southshore Concert Band. It will take place at Listiak Auditorium. All tickets will be $15 at the door. Students are always admitted free.
Performances are provided thanks to the generous support of the South Haven Community Foundation, corporate sponsors and individual donors.