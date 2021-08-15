An Emmy Award-winning TV producer will showcase her other theatrical talents this weekend when she opens the 2021 South Haven Theater Series.
Grand Rapids native Teresa Thome will star in the award-winning play, “Warm Cheese.” The play will be performed at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 21 in Listiak Auditorium at South Haven High School, 600 Elkenburg St.
“Warm Cheese,” written and performed by Thome and directed by Stan Zimmerman, presents an intimate and comedic exploration of a woman who no longer wants to hate her deceased mother. The night of her mother’s funeral, as the family all gathers, a daughter learns more about her mother than she ever expected or wanted.
“Warm Cheese” recently received the Best Script award at the United Solo Festival in New York, New York.
Thome is best known as an Emmy award-winning producer of “Come on Over,” a children’s television show that received 13 Emmy awards. She was co-writer/co-producer of “I’ve Got a Life in Kalamazoo” starring multiple award winners Ed Asner (“Mary Tyler Moore Show”), Marion Ross (“Happy Days”), and Gregory Jbara (“Blue Bloods”) and produced a new animation, “Fashionista and Glamour Girl,” with the late great Joan Rivers, Melissa Rivers, and French Stewart (“3rd Rock from the Sun”). Teresa served as co-producer/writer of Gilda’s LaughFest signature event since its inception in Grand Rapids working with Betty White, Alan Zweibel, Martin Short, Kevin Nealon, Wayne Brady and a host of others.
In Western Michigan, Thome served as director for Frankie & Johnny in the Clare de Lune, Brilliant Traces, Keely & Du, Blues in the Night, and A Piece of My Heart and a dozen more shows at Actors’ Theatre of Grand Rapids. Her acting credits include, but are not limited to: Sheila in The Boys Next Door at Circle Theater. Lisa, in Well, at Actors’ Theatre and Sandy Stier in 8 The Play, at Saugatuck Center for the Arts.
Tickets for “Warm Cheese” are $15 per person (students free) and can be purchased online for either the live performance or the live-streaming option from www.southhaventheatreseries.org.
Or tickets can also be purchased at the door the evening of the performance.