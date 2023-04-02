Construction on a long-awaited bicycle/walkway on Aylworth Avenue is now underway in South Haven.
“The City of South Haven will be constructing a new bike path along the south side of Aylworth Avenue from LeGrange Street to Kalamazoo Street,” City Engineer Mike Dopp stated in a news release. “The work...is expected to be completed in approximately four weeks. There will be some minor traffic delays during the project.”
City officials applied for and obtained grant funding for the new pathway to enhance safety for pedestrians and bicyclists.
In 2021, the city received a $134,780 grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement program, and plans to spend $180,200 of city funds to pay for the new walkway.
The project stalled due to supply chain issues and construction delays. Dopp said the project is now on track to be completed this spring.
Currently, there are no sidewalks along Aylworth Avenue from LeGrange Street to Kalamazoo Street.
The Aylworth Avenue pedestrian and bike path will be on the south side of the road. South Haven High School’s athletic facilities are on the north side of the street, while the American Youth Soccer Organization’s (AYSO) recreational soccer fields are on the south side of the street. Tri-County Head Start’s South Haven day care and preschool is also along Aylworth Avenue, just west of the AYSO soccer fields.
Eventually, city officials hope the walkway can be extended west from Kalamazoo Street to the Van Buren Recreational Trail, located near Indiana Avenue, Department of Public Works Director Bill Hunter said in a previous interview.